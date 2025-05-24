Police drive uncovers 121 illegal immigrants

NEW DELHI: A special police operation in Delhi has identified 121 illegal immigrants, completed legal formalities, and secured deportation orders through the Foreigners Regional Registration Office (FRRO), authorities announced Friday.

Simultaneously, law enforcement registered a First Information Report (FIR) at the Narela Industrial Area police station to probe a syndicate accused of facilitating unlawful entry and residence.

Under the supervision of Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP-I) Chandra Prakash and at the direction of Special Commissioner of Police (Law & Order, Zone-I) Ravindra Kumar Yadav, a dedicated task force conducted an extensive week-long drive targeting suspected Bangladeshi nationals.

Led by Assistant Commissioner of Police (Badli) Shashi Kant Gaur and Station House Officer (SHO) Alipur Shailender Kumar, the team scrutinized documents of 831 individuals, uncovering 121 persons residing without legal sanction. Deportation orders were promptly issued for all those found in violation of immigration laws.

In response to evidence suggesting organized assistance to these immigrants, police filed an FIR under Sections 336(2), 336(3), 340(2) and 61(2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), alongside Sections 14 and 14C of the Foreigners Act of 1946.

The case targets the alleged syndicate responsible for procuring fraudulent identity and residency documents, including electric meter connections, Aadhaar cards and voter registrations. A Special Investigation Team (SIT) comprising one ACP, one inspector, two sub-inspectors, two head constables and two constables has been tasked with pursuing leads and coordinating with relevant departments to dismantle the network. To date, five Indian nationals suspected of providing accommodation to illegal immigrants have been questioned by investigators.

One individual has received a notice under Section 35(3) of the BNS (formerly Section 41(A) of the Criminal Procedure Code), requiring further legal compliance.

Notices have also been issued to utility providers and government agencies to verify document authenticity and assist in tracing the origins of forged credentials.