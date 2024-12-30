Police deports 7 illegal migrants from South Delhi

NEW DELHI: Seven illegal immigrants, including five women, were deported from south Delhi, police said on Sunday. The arrests occurred on Saturday near Arjangarh Metro Station in the Fatehpur Beri area, following raids on slums, labour camps, and unauthorised colonies. The individuals, identified as Mohammad Umor Faruk (33), Riyaj Miyan (20), and five women, were from Bangladesh.

During questioning, they revealed they had crossed the border illegally and were living in Rajeev Nagar, Gurgaon. Mobile phone and document verification confirmed their Bangladeshi citizenship.