Police deploys 20K personnel & enforces traffic restrictions

New Delhi: Delhi Police has made elaborated traffic arrangements and restrictions across the national Capital, especially at Connaught Place, and deployed nearly 20,000 police and paramilitary personnel in the city on the eve of New Year celebration to maintain law and order, officials said on Tuesday.

A senior police official said that 50 teams, equipped with alcometers, will be stationed at key locations to monitor and prosecute any instances of drunk driving.

The picket staff will also have alcometers for further check.

According to the police, the traffic personnel will also be present in significant numbers throughout the city, focusing on popular celebration hotspots like Connaught Place, Hauz Khas and India Gate.

The traffic restrictions will be imposed near Connaught Place after 8 pm.

The police have distributed stickers for the vehicles entering Connaught Place after 8 pm. Ten spots have been identified at the Connaught Place where people can’t go with their vehicles, the officer said.

Additionally, staff will be deployed at 14 points at the India Gate where restrictions will be imposed to prevent overcrowding in the area.

Nearly 20,000 police personnel, including traffic police and paramilitary personnel, will be on the ground to check hooliganism and traffic violations, police said.

“We have prepared a comprehensive arrangement to ensure the safety and security of all residents and visitors during the upcoming new year’s eve celebrations,” said Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP), New Delhi, Devesh Kumar Mahla.

The DCP said large crowds are expected at clubs, hotels, restaurants, malls, parks, and key locations like Connaught Place, Khan Market, and India Gate. Security is divided into two zones under

New Delhi’s DCP, with 648 police staff, 100 home guards, and 11 CAPF companies deployed.

Measures include ambulance vans, fire tenders, SWAT teams, 33 MPVs, and 43 foot-patrolling teams. Rajiv Chowk Metro exits close at 9 pm on December 31.

East Delhi has 41 high-visibility pickets and 19 anti-drunk driving pickets. Southwest areas focus on 35 venues, 15 malls, and 14 Quick Reaction Teams.