Police: Delhi sees 149% spike in mobile phone usage while driving

NEW DELHI: Delhi traffic police data reveals a significant 149 percent increase in prosecutions related to mobile phone usage while driving in Delhi since January 1, compared to the same period last year. This indicates a sharp uptick in mobile phone-related driving violations.

From January 1 to April 15, 15,846 motorists were fined for using mobile phones while driving, a substantial rise from the 6,369 cases recorded in 2023.

A senior traffic police officer mentioned, that, “In recent months, the traffic police have observed a worrying spike in use of mobile phones while driving. This concerning trend has prompted the unit to undertake stringent measures to ensure road safety.”

According to the police, they have analysed the top ten traffic circles with the highest number of challans issued in 2024, including Defence Colony, Punjabi Bagh, Karol Bagh, and Safdarjung Enclave, among others. Delhi Traffic Police is actively engaging in public awareness campaigns to educate motorists about the dangers of using mobile phones while driving.

“We urge the public to prioritise safety on the roads by refraining from using mobile phones while driving,” the officer said.