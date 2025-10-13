Police: Decomposed body found in plastic bag near Hindon canal

New Delhi: The Delhi Police discovered an unidentified dead body wrapped in a plastic bag near Hindon Canal in East Delhi’s Ghazipur area on Saturday evening.

Police received information about the body on October 11 via a PCR call and rushed a team to the site opposite Mulla Colony. The body, in an advanced stage of decomposition, was tightly bound with brown adhesive tape, suggesting a deliberate attempt to conceal it.

“The body being sealed in a bag raises suspicion of foul play. Efforts are underway to identify the victim and determine the cause of death,” a

senior officer said.

A case under Sections 103/238(a) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, relating to murder and destruction of evidence, has been registered at Ghazipur Police Station. The body has been sent for post-mortem examination.

Investigators are examining missing persons’ records from Delhi and neighbouring states, reviewing CCTV footage, and questioning local residents to trace leads. Police have also increased patrolling in the area.

The investigation is ongoing.