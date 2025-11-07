Police cracks DJB engineer’s murder case with ‘hoodie clue’; one held

NEW DELHI: A crucial CCTV clip showing a man wearing a hoodie helped the Delhi Police crack the murder case of Delhi Jal Board engineer Suresh Kumar Rathi, 59, whose body was found in his Rohini flat on November 3.

Rathi, an Assistant Engineer, had last been seen on October 31. His family, who lived nearby, alerted the police after he stopped responding to calls.

Investigators examined more than 200 CCTV clips and spotted a man in a hoodie entering Rathi’s flat but never leaving.

The suspect was later identified as Bunty, a history-sheeter with six previous cases related to theft, the Arms Act, and gambling. Police found that Bunty had befriended Rathi at a paan shop days earlier as part of a plan to rob him.

Bunty visited Rathi’s flat on October 31, killed him with a concealed knife, and fled with jewellery and cash. The stolen items were later recovered.

After changing locations to evade arrest, he was caught in a citywide search. pti