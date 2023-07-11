Police crack 2 ATM theft cases, gang of 5 nabbed

New Delhi: The Delhi Police has successfully solved two high-profile ATM theft cases and apprehended five members of a notorious gang involved in these crimes, officials said on Monday.

The accused persons have been identified as Farman (27) a resident of Bulandshahar, UP, while, Imran alias Guddu (25), Mohd Dara (58), Arman (20) and Wasim (32) are residents of Northeast Delhi.

Sagar Singh Kalsi, Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) North Delhi said that the gang, known for targeting luxury cars for theft, sale, or their use in criminal activities, was also involved in cutting ATMs. In one incident, the criminals targeted the Punjab National Bank ATM at Shahjada Bagh Branch, Sarai Rohilla, Delhi, and made away with Rs 19.94 lakh. The police not only cracked the case but also managed to recover Rs 14.90 lakh of the stolen amount.

The police team examined the crime scene and reviewed CCTV footage from cameras in the vicinity. It was determined that the criminals arrived at the crime scene in a grey/black Creta car. However, the registration number of the car was obscured, suggesting the use of a fake number plate. Through a thorough investigation of various CCTV cameras, the police traced the car’s original registration number to a stolen Brezza car. Further analysis of the CCTV footage led them to a red Swift car with a stolen number plate, ultimately connecting it to one of the accused, Farman, Kalsi said.