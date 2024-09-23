Police constable kills self with service gun

Greater Noida: A 30-year-old constable with UP police allegedly ended his life by shooting himself with service gun in Rabupura area of Greater Noida, said police officials on Sunday.



According to police officials, Ankur Rathi, a constable posted at Rabupura police station, had been experiencing distress due to ongoing family issues.

“On Saturday night, Rathi had gone alone to Mahmadpur village, situated approximately two kilometers from Rabupura police station to refuel the SHO’s jeep. During this, he had a video call with his wife after which he shot himself using a government-issued pistol. His wife promptly informed another constable at the police station about the incident,” said Additional DCP, Greater Noida, Ashok Kumar.

“When police reached, Rathi was found lying injured inside the jeep. He was rushed to a private hospital in Jewar, where he succumbed to his injuries during treatment.

The family members were informed and the body was sent for post-mortem examination. Later the body was handed over to family who took him to ancestral village in Muzaffarnagar to perform his last rites,” Kumar added.

The officer further said that police are investigating to find why he took such an extreme step. He is survived by wife and newly born daughter.