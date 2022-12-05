Police confirm 5-year-old minor girl was raped before murder

GHAZIABAD: The 5-year-old girl, who was found dead in a forest under Sahibabad area, the Ghaziabad police on Sunday have confirmed that she was raped before being murdered.



The victim went missing from her home on Thursday afternoon while she was playing and was later found dead in the bushes around 50 meters away from her house.

While initial police findings revealed that she was strangled to death as she had injury marks on her neck, and a rope was found lying near the body.

However, the family alleged that the girl was abducted and raped before the murder, and her body was later dumped in the area. Police has confirmed rape on the basis of preliminary medical reports.

"On the basis of post-mortem reports and medical examination, it has been confirmed that the girl was raped and then murdered. An investigation is underway and we soon expect a breakthrough," Sachin Malik, station house officer of Sahibabad police station, said.

Police said that on the basis of the family's complaint, an FIR has been registered under Section 363 (punishment for kidnapping), 376 (punishment for rape), 302 (punishment for murder) of the IPC and relevant sections of POCSO Act.

"At present, nearly 14 police teams have been deployed to work out the case. CCTV footage are being fetched and scanned while forensic teams have been testing samples. Nearly 30 persons have been detained till now for questioning while the family had also identified some suspected persons from neighbourhood who have also been detained," Malik added.

The officer further said that the accused had lured girl on pretext of sweets and later killed her after raping her.