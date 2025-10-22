Police Commemoration Day observed in Delhi to honour fallen personnel

New Delhi: The Delhi Police on Tuesday observed Police Commemoration Day to pay homage to police personnel who laid down their lives in the line of duty between September 1, 2024, and August 31, 2025.

The eight Delhi Police personnel who lost their lives the past year include Assistant Sub-Inspector Chhatra Pal Singh Raghav, who succumbed to injuries sustained during the CAA-NRC protests at Chand Bagh, Bhajanpura, after remaining comatose for months.

The commemorative parade was held at the Parade Ground, New Police Lines, Kingsway Camp. Delhi Police Commissioner Satish Golchha read out the names of eight Delhi Police personnel and 178 others from state and central police organisations who died while serving the nation during the period.

In total, 186 police personnel, including eight from the Delhi Police, were martyred across the country in the past year. The CP paid floral tributes by laying a wreath at the memorial. Former Governors Kiran Bedi and K.K. Paul, former Delhi Police Commissioners T.R. Kakkar, B.K. Gupta, S.N. Shrivastava, Rakesh Asthana and Sanjay Arora, as well as serving and retired officers of the Delhi Police, also paid homage. A two-minute silence was observed in remembrance of the martyrs. The Commissioner recalled the bravery of the 10 Indian policemen who were ambushed and killed by Chinese soldiers in Ladakh on October 21, 1959 — an event that led to the annual observance of Police Commemoration Day to honour all police personnel who have made the ultimate sacrifice in the line of duty. Other Delhi Police personnel who lost their lives include SI Yash Pal Singh, ASI Satyavir Singh, Head Constable

Shantipal, Constable Sandeep, Constable Victor N, Constable Atul Yadav and Constable Kiranpal Singh.

They died while performing duties ranging from road safety and emergency response to law and order enforcement.

Sub-Inspector Yash Pal Singh lost his life on July 11, 2025, after meeting with a road accident while patrolling near NH-09, Sarai Kale Khan.

ASI Satyavir Singh died on March 13, 2025, after being fatally hit by a speeding motorcycle while managing traffic at a road accident site in Burari. Head Constable Shantipal died in a road accident on September 20, 2024, while on official duty in West District.

Constable Sandeep was martyred on September 29, 2024, when he was deliberately run over by a car while confronting two men drinking in public at Nangloi. Constable Victor N died on November 4, 2024, after being struck by an overspeeding bus during night patrol.

Constable Atul Yadav lost his life on May 16, 2025, in a bus-truck collision while delivering a court summon near Rewari, Haryana. Constable Kiranpal Singh was stabbed to death by three assailants while patrolling in Govindpuri on November 23, 2024, displaying exemplary courage in the line of duty.