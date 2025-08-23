Police chief Satish Golcha meets CM after taking charge

NEW DELHI: Newly-appointed Delhi Police Commissioner Satish Golcha on Friday met Chief Minister Rekha Gupta soon after taking charge of the force on Friday, an official said.

Golcha, who formally assumed office earlier in the day, also held a meeting with senior officials to review the law and order situation in the national capital, the official said.

According to officials, the new commissioner directed the police personnel to remain alert and ensure better coordination among various units for maintaining peace and

security in the city.

He stressed on the importance of preventive policing and asked field units to focus on crime control, women’s safety and quick response to emergencies.

Golcha told the officers that maintaining law and order in the capital remained the top priority of the force, they said.

During the meeting, the new police chief also reviewed the overall crime situation and ongoing measures for traffic management and security arrangements in sensitive areas, the officer said.