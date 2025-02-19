Police busts WhatsApp investment scam, 1 held

NEW DELHI: A team from the Cyber Cell of the Delhi Police has cracked a fraud syndicate that lured victims into investing through WhatsApp with the false promise of high returns, leading to the arrest of an individual.

The police were informed about the incident through a complaint registered at the Cyber Police Station Shahdara. The accused has been identified as Rajendra Makwana, 40, a resident of Gandhi Nagar Colony, Gulabpura, Bhilwara Rajasthan.

According to the police, one key accused, who managed bank accounts used in the scam, has been arrested.

Police recovered a mobile phone linked to the crime. The phone contained details of multiple bank accounts, bank cheques, and a SIM card.

A case under Sections 318(4)/319(2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) was registered after a victim reported being defrauded of Rs 8,20,000. The complainant stated that he was added to an investment group on WhatsApp and was initially convinced to invest small amounts. Seeing early returns, he invested more money, but when the payouts stopped, he realised he had been scammed.

