Police busts trafficking-prostitution racket; eight women including 17-year-old rescued

new delhi: The Delhi Police rescued eight women, including a minor, after it busted an alleged human trafficking and prostitution racket operating in central Delhi’s Sadanand Marg area, an official said on Thursday.

A raid was conducted on the night of April 8 following specific input regarding immoral activities at a building near Ajmeri Gate.

“Acting on the tip-off, a team from Kamla Market police station, along with other units conducted a raid at the suspected premises,” an officer said.

During the raid, police found multiple women and some men inside the premises. Upon verification, it was established that the location was being used for organised prostitution and trafficking. Eight women were rescued, including a 17-year-old girl who had been trafficked from West Bengal, police said.

They said the minor disclosed that she had been brought to Delhi by a woman identified as Alia alias Pinki and later handed over to a couple who were allegedly running the illegal operation. The police said the racket trafficked women from various states including West Bengal and Assam, and even Nepal, and engaged them

in immoral activities. Two Nepal residents, Gopi Ram Parihar alias Suraj and Luma Kant Pandey, were arrested from the spot. Police said they worked as managers, handling cash transactions and coordinating activities. Officials seized Rs 1.97 lakh in cash, foreign currency, other incriminating materials, and narcotics during the operation, while efforts continue to nab absconding main operators.