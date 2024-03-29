Police busts sex racket kingpin in Vasant Kunj, 3 victims rescued so far

NEW DELHI: The mastermind behind the sex racket in Vasant Kunj has been arrested by the Delhi Police. The accused individual, identified as Prem Chandra Meetei alias Amit (36), resident of New Punjabi Dhaba, Kishangarh, was arrested following a PCR call received at the Vasant Kunj Police Station.



Meetei’s method involved deceiving unsuspecting women with the promise of employment in renowned companies.

As per the Police, the operation was initiated on March 19, after a distress call was received from a young woman in Mahipalpur, Delhi. This led to a swift response from the police, resulting in the discovery of the racket’s operations within an apartment in Vasant Kunj.

The initial investigation revealed that Meetei lured young women from various states with promises of employment as receptionists or private secretaries, only to detain them and coerce them into sexual exploitation under the threat of leaking compromising photographs and videos of them.

The diligent efforts of the Delhi Police resulted in Meetei’s arrest on March 20, with technical surveillance and continuous raids aiding in the operation. Subsequent investigation has led to the rescue of three victims and the freezing of seven of Meetei’s bank accounts, exposing transactions totaling Rs 22.50 lakh in just one account.

His modus operandi involved using online platforms like OLX to attract his victims to Delhi. Victims were confined in rented accomodations and forced into sexual activities. The victims were sent across Delhi and Gurugram for paid sexual activities.

The police are intensifying their efforts to uncover more about the financial dimensions of the operation and to identify additional victims. This operation not only highlights the persistent issue of human trafficking and sexual exploitation in major cities but also underscores the effectiveness of prompt and coordinated police intervention in tackling such crimes.