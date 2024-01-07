Police busts notorious gang of robbers, four arrested

New Delhi: The Delhi Police has successfully dismantled a notorious gang of robbers and apprehended four individuals responsible for a spate of criminal activities.



The police received the information about the gang member through a complaint registered at the Defence Colony Police Station.

The accused were identified as Pawan Thapa alias Nepali (30), Gaurav Darnal (21), and Irfan (21), these

three accused were residents of Zamrudpur, Greater

Kailash, New Delhi, with Sonu (23), resident of Sangam Vihar, Delhi. According to the police, the arrests were made in connection with an FIR registered under sections 392/34 of the Indian Penal Code, after a victim reported a robbery incident on Saturday, near Central School Bus Stop.

The suspects had surrounded and robbed the complainant of his mobile

phone and cash before fleeing the scene. The swift action and meticulous investigation by the police team led to the recovery of two stolen mobile phones, a scooty, and a motorcycle. The accused individuals had a history of involvement in 16 cases of theft, snatching, and robbery. The recovered items, including the stolen mobile phones and vehicles, have not only led to solving of

the initial case but also connected the culprits to two additional cases of theft

reported at the Police Stations of Amar Colony and Mohan Garden.