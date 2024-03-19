Police busts nationwide online gold trading scam: four arrested

NEW DELHI: The Cyber Cell of the Delhi Police has successfully dismantled a widespread online gold trading scam, leading to the arrest of four individuals across Delhi, Vadodara, and Punjab.



The police received the information about the scam through a complaint registered at the Cyber Police Station, Outer North Delhi.

The arrested accused were identified as Jaskirat Singh alias Jassi (36), son of Tarlochan Singh resident of Ajwa Road, Vadodara Gujarat, Sam alias Manjeet Goswami (36), son of Chatterpal Goswami resident of Waghodia Road, Vadodara, Gujarat, Sandeep Kumar alias Rohit (26), son of Chaman Lal resident of Baldev Nagar, Ambala Haryana, and Sawan Royal (26), Hemraj Royal resident of Sulgoan, Punasa, Khandwa, Madhya Pradesh.

According to the Police, the arrests came after a meticulous operation aimed at halting the operations of a fraudulent scheme that has ensnared numerous victims across the country.

The cybercriminals utilized a fictitious website, known as the GBL Gold App, to lure investors into their scheme.

This platform was extensively promoted through social media channels like WhatsApp and Telegram, convincing individuals to invest under the guise of lucrative gold trading opportunities.

However, investors found themselves unable to withdraw their funds, culminating in financial losses and the abrupt severance of all communication by the scammers.

Authorities swung into action following a complaint by Akhil Negi, who reported a financial fraud amounting to approximately 16 lakh rupees.

The investigation led by the team of the Cyber Cell of the Delhi Police under the supervision of ACP Yash Pal Singh quickly unraveled the nationwide scam.