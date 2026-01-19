Police busts inter-state vehicle theft syndicate

NEW DELHI: Delhi Police has busted an inter-state vehicle theft syndicate, arresting three alleged members and recovering 16 high-end stolen cars, officials said. The case began with the theft of a Hyundai Creta in Pitampura on August 5, 2025. Damandeep Singh alias Lucky (42) from Jalandhar, the gang’s mastermind, was arrested along with Amandeep Singh (39) of Delhi, a middleman, and Arvind Sharma (38) of Chandigarh, responsible for forging vehicle documents.

The gang stole cars from Delhi and NCR, tampered with chassis numbers, forged ownership papers, and re-registered vehicles in Punjab and Himachal Pradesh. Recovered vehicles include Toyota Fortuner, Kia Seltos, Honda Venue, Hyundai Creta, and Mahindra Thar.