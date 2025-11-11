Police busts cyber fraud racket, ₹5 cr crypto trail to Dubai

NEW DELHI: The Delhi Police have busted multiple cyber fraud syndicates operating across states, arresting four men involved in large-scale investment and digital arrest scams, officials said on Monday. The operation uncovered a Rs 5 crore cryptocurrency trail linked to Dubai-based handlers. Raids in Delhi, Haryana, Punjab and Uttarakhand led to the recovery of mobile phones, SIM cards, laptops, debit and credit cards, and fake firm documents.

The accused include Atul Sharma, who allegedly ran an investment scam under Dubai-based handler Sumit Garg; Rahul Manda, involved in a digital arrest racket impersonating officials; Varun Anchal, who managed mule accounts for overseas fund transfers; and Amit Kumar Singh, a former bank employee who provided accounts for laundering money.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Crime) Aditya Gautam said the crackdown was part of a wider drive against cyber-enabled financial crimes involving impersonation, intimidation and fraudulent investment schemes. Police said several fake companies, mule accounts and e-commerce fronts used to move and conceal illicit funds

have been identified.