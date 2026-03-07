Police busts cricket-betting racket; 3 held

Gurugram: The Gurugram Police has arrested three “bookies” for allegedly placing bets on the T20 World Cup semifinal match between India and England played in Mumbai on Thursday, officials said.

The accused were identified as Rahul, Amit and Paras, all locals, police said on Friday.

Acting on a tip-off, police raided a flat in Sector 81 and caught accused betting on the India-England semifinal. Eleven phones, laptops and other devices were seized. FIR registered.