Police busts counterfeit visa racket, arrests 4

NEW DELHI: Delhi Police has uncovered a fake visa racket, arresting four individuals involved in creating counterfeit visa stickers and residence cards for multiple countries.

The accused were identified as Paramjeet Singh alias Sahil (25) resident of District Rupnagar, Punjab, Tajiender Singh alias Sweety alias Lucky (51) resident of Shakur Basti, Delhi, Sunil Kumar Sood (67) resident of Subhash Nagar, Delhi, and Uday Pal Singh alias Raja alias Sonu (42) resident of Vikaspuri Extension, Delhi.

According to the police, a raid conducted by Chanakya Puri Police Station led to the seizure of 25 passports, 50 fake visa stickers, five temporary residence cards, 14 forged seals, four mobile phones, and advanced equipment used for creating counterfeit documents, including a UV light machine and

printing tools.

The investigation began on December 16 after Lakhveer Singh reported fraud by Ranvir and Paramjeet Singh, who promised German visas for 8 lakh rupees each. After taking Rs 6 lakh, Paramjeet provided a fake visa, leading to his arrest near the Kuwait Embassy. Interrogation revealed links to a forgery network, including Tajinder Singh, Sunil Kumar Sood, and Uday Pal Singh.

CCTV and technical surveillance led to their arrests, and a raid on Uday Pal’s home uncovered 8.5 GB of fraudulent visa records. The suspects had prior criminal histories.