Police busts 2 car-jacking syndicates

NEW DELHI: The Delhi Police have busted two inter-state car-jacking syndicates operating across Delhi-NCR and beyond, arresting seven autolifters and recovering four stolen vehicles, including an SUV.

Eight car theft cases have been solved. Raids in Delhi and Siliguri led to the arrest of key suspects, including Kaiminlen Haokip and Mohammad Jaani, a repeat offender linked to Nepal-based associates.

Stolen vehicles were masked using high-security number plates and sold across states, including Manipur.

In a separate operation, three men were arrested for dismantling stolen vehicles and selling parts in Mayapuri.

Tools, chassis plates and vehicle components were recovered. The police are still tracing other gang members, including the absconding handler, Jumma Khan.

Further investigation is ongoing.