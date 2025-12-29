Police bust Rs 12 cr luxury property fraud, arrest five

new delhi: Five people have been arrested by the Delhi Police for allegedly duping a man of Rs 12 crore by selling a non-existent luxury property at DLF Camellias in Gurugram, officials said on Sunday.

According to the police, the arrests have exposed an organised property fraud racket that used forged bank auction documents to defraud victims.

In a statement, they said the Crime Branch busted the racket after registering an FIR under multiple provisions, including cheating, forgery, and criminal conspiracy, of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

“The syndicate is suspected to have cheated victims of more than Rs 200 crore across several states by using a similar modus operandi involving forged sale certificates, fake auction documents and claims of immediate possession of premium properties, including those auctioned by banks,” Deputy Commissioner of Police (Crime Branch) Aditya Gautam in the statement said.

The arrested accused include the alleged mastermind Mohit Gogia and four of his associates, the police said, adding that a hunt is on to nab other conspirators, including Ram Singh alias ‘Babaji’.

The incident came to light after a complaint was received on June 13, alleging cheating and forgery by MG Leasing & Finance, its proprietor Mohit Gogia, and his associates, the statement said. The complainant alleged that the accused showed forged documents related to a property at DLF Camellias in Gurugram and claimed that their firm had purchased the property in a bank auction and could transfer it to her.

“The complainant transferred Rs 12.04 crore to the accused between August and October 2024 through RTGS and demand drafts. However, the bank later confirmed that all documents, including sale certificates and auction receipts, were forged,” read the statement. During the investigation, bank statements revealed that the entire amount of Rs 12.04 crore was credited to a bank account in the name of the accused proprietorship firm, the officials said.

Further analysis of transaction trails shows that the accused used multiple bank accounts and entities to circulate the money, concealing its origin, they added.

Police teams conducted searches and made several visits across Delhi-NCR, Bhopal and Mumbai to trace the accused, but Mohit Gogia remained at large.

“Based on technical surveillance and manual intelligence, he was ultimately traced while attempting to flee from Mumbai to Uttarakhand,” the statement read.

On November 22, Gogia was apprehended near Doiwala on the Rishikesh-Dehradun Road in Uttarakhand by a Crime Branch team.

During interrogation, his role in preparing forged documents, cheating the complainant and distributing the cheated amount through a network of accounts was established.

“Gogia also disclosed the involvement of several associates, including Abhinav Pathak, Bharat Chhabra, Vishal Malhotra, Sachin Gulati and Ram Singh alias Babaji, who are key handlers in the circulation and laundering of fraudulent funds,” read the statement.

Following these disclosures and technical analysis, the Crime Branch arrested four more accused.

