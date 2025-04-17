Police bust pirated NCERT book racket

NEW DELHI: The Delhi Police’s Anti-Auto Theft Squad has arrested an individual for a piracy racket of counterfeit NCERT books.

The accused has been identified as Arvind Gupta (33) son of Vishwanath Prasad resident of Sector 16, Rohini, Delhi.

According to the police, acting on a tip-off, the police recovered 4,091 pirated books and arrested one person in connection with the case.

On April 12, 2025, around 3:00 PM, officers received secret information regarding the presence of counterfeit NCERT books being sold in the SP Badli area of Delhi.

The information prompted the formation of a dedicated raiding team under the supervision of ACP Operations Dinesh Kumar.

The team was led by Inspector Pramod Tomar and comprised multiple officers, including SI Rohit Khasa and ASIs Narender, Sandeep, and Anil Malik.

The raid was conducted at a shop located in SP Badli, where the accused, Arvind Gupta, was found in possession of a large stock of

pirated textbooks.

A total of 4,091 counterfeit NCERT books meant for different classes were recovered from the premises.

Following the seizure, a case was registered under the Copyright Act at the SP Badli Police Station, with an FIR dated April 15.

During interrogation, the accused, identified as Arvind Gupta, confessed to purchasing pirated books from various printing presses in Delhi and neighboring states for resale in the local market.

His involvement in the illegal supply chain of counterfeit educational materials is currently under further investigation.

The Outer North District Police emphasized that such illegal practices not only cause financial damage to the government but also undermine the integrity of the

education system.

This successful operation underlines the Delhi Police’s continued efforts to eliminate the circulation of pirated academic content in the region.

Authorities have confirmed that further inquiries are ongoing to trace the broader network involved in the distribution of counterfeit books across Delhi NCR.