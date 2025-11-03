Police bust inter-state illegal arms network linked to Sunny Sai Gang

NEW DELHI: The Delhi Police Crime Branch has dismantled an inter-state illegal arms supply network linked to the notorious “Sunny Sai Gang,” marking a significant breakthrough in the fight against organised crime in the National Capital Region.

The operation followed an anonymous tip-off received by the Crime Branch, leading to the identification and arrest of two accused — Gurmeet Singh (27), son of Dhan Singh and resident of Sarurpur Kalan, Baghpat, Uttar Pradesh, and Sumit (27), son of Dinesh Chandela and resident of Girdharpur, Greater Noida, Uttar Pradesh.

According to police officials, the arrests targeted a key supplier and receiver involved in the supply and circulation of illegal firearms across Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, and Rajasthan. Acting on specific intelligence on October 26, a team led by Inspector Krishan Kumar and Inspector Manjeet Singh, under the supervision of ACP Bhagwati Prasad and DCP Harsh Indora, IPS, conducted a raid on Gurmeet’s hideout in Baghpat.

Gurmeet was apprehended from a tubewell structure where he allegedly operated a makeshift test-firing facility. He was subsequently arrested under the Arms Act in a case registered with the Delhi Police Crime Branch.

During interrogation, Gurmeet revealed that he supplied weapons to several gangsters and robbers active in the National Capital Region, including those operating in Rajasthan. Based on his disclosure, police intercepted Sumit on the Dabri–Gurugram Road in Dwarka, recovering a sophisticated pistol, two live cartridges, and a stolen Ciaz car that was registered under an FIR at South Campus Police Station.

Sumit, a wanted criminal carrying a reward of Rs 10,000 announced by the Rajasthan Police, confessed to his involvement in an armed robbery in Jaipur. From Gurmeet’s possession, police recovered two sophisticated pistols, five country-made kattas, one 12-bore musket, eleven live cartridges, and twenty-seven spent cartridges used for testing purposes.

Investigations revealed that Gurmeet, a business graduate, is a repeat offender with previous cases of murder, attempt to murder, and arms smuggling registered against him in Delhi and Uttar Pradesh.

Police said his arrest crippled the illegal arms supply linked to Sunny Sai, Salam Tyagi, and Saddam Gauri gangs, disrupting their firearm access and averting potential gang violence across the NCR.