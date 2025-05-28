Police bust inter-state car theft racket

NEW DELHI: The Delhi Police’s Anti-Extortion and Kidnapping Cell has busted an inter-state auto-lifting racket, arresting four Punjab-based receivers and recovering 21 luxury vehicles.

The accused transported stolen cars from Delhi to Punjab using forged documents. A May 7 interception of a stolen Baleno led to wider raids in Amritsar and Tarantaran. Vehicles recovered include Fortuners, Thars, Cretas, and Harriers.

The gang sold these at Rs 4–5 lakh each. Investigations are ongoing.