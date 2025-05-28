Police bust inter-state car theft racket
NEW DELHI: The Delhi Police’s Anti-Extortion and Kidnapping Cell has busted an inter-state auto-lifting racket, arresting four Punjab-based receivers and recovering 21 luxury vehicles.
The accused transported stolen cars from Delhi to Punjab using forged documents. A May 7 interception of a stolen Baleno led to wider raids in Amritsar and Tarantaran. Vehicles recovered include Fortuners, Thars, Cretas, and Harriers.
The gang sold these at Rs 4–5 lakh each. Investigations are ongoing.
Next Story