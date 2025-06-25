Police bust HSRP booking scam, 2 held

NEW DELHI: The Delhi Police have busted a cyber fraud syndicate that duped over 1,000 people across India through fake High Security Registration Plate (HSRP) booking websites. Two accused, Rishabh Gupta (25) and Kapil Tyagi (35) from Ghaziabad, were arrested. The websites, promoted via paid ads, collected advance payments of Rs 1,200–1,500 through UPI linked to forged bank accounts. The scam surfaced in March, leading to an IFSO probe. Gupta created and managed the sites, while Tyagi led the operation.