Police bust honey trap racket posing as cops, three held

NEW DELHI: The Delhi Police have busted a honey trap racket that posed as Delhi Police officials to extort money from innocent individuals, leading to the arrest of three individuals.

An anonymous source tipped the special staff of the Rohini’s Delhi Police about the fraudsters.

The accused were identified as Neeraj (36), Aashish (35) and Yogesh alias Dhilu (40) all residents of Bahadurgarh, Haryana. According to the police, fake police uniforms, a bogus identity card, and two scooties used in the crime were recovered from the arrested accused.

Acting on a tip-off, the police team, led by Inspector Amit Dahiya and supervised by ACP Ishwar Singh, laid a trap near Shamshan Ghat Road, Vijay Vihar, on February 26.

The suspects were intercepted near the Delhi Jal Board office while riding two scooties. One of them was dressed as a Delhi Police Sub-Inspector, and another carried an additional police uniform shirt in his bag.

Upon questioning, the accused initially tried to pass themselves off as real police officers and even

presented a fake ID card.

However, inconsistencies in their statements led the police to detain them. Under sustained interrogation at the Special Staff office, the suspects admitted their involvement in multiple extortion cases.

The police are now working to identify more victims of the gang through

technical investigation.

The gang members targeted victims by pretending to be police officers conducting raids. Wearing police uniforms and carrying fake ID cards, they would intimidate individuals and extort money.

During the investigation, it was revealed that one of the accused, Neeraj, had a history of similar crimes and had been previously booked under the Arms Act in Haryana. Another accused, Yogesh, was also found to have past involvement in Arms Act-related cases.

The accused Neeraj has been previously involved in three criminal cases, including FIRs in Haryana and Delhi under the Arms Act and IPC sections related to extortion. The accused Yogesh has also been linked to Arms

Act cases in Haryana.

Police recovered a fake Delhi Police ID card, a complete Sub-Inspector uniform, two scooties, and three mobile phones used in the crime.

An FIR has been registered at Vijay Vihar Police Station under multiple sections of BNS. Further investigation is underway to identify others.