Police bust fake CBI gang, recover ₹1.25 cr

New Delhi: The Delhi Police have dismantled a gang posing as Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) officers, recovering more than Rs 1.25 crore in cash from a robbery targeting a businessman.

The case was registered at Vivek Vihar Police Station after Manpreet Singh, a finance and property dealer from Indirapuram, lodged a complaint on August 20. Singh reported that nearly Rs 2.5 crore had been stolen from his rented office by impostors claiming to be CBI officials.

According to police, the crime took place on August 19, when Singh’s associate Ravi Shankar was carrying Rs 1.10 crore. He was intercepted by four individuals, including a woman, who brandished fake IDs, displayed walkie-talkies, and seized the money.

The gang later raided Singh’s office, assaulted his employee Deepak Maheshwari, and fled with more cash, abandoning both victims in different parts of Delhi after threatening them to keep silent.

A special team led by Inspector Afaque Ahmad, SHO Vivek Vihar, and supervised by the ACP, was formed to investigate. Officers examined over 100 CCTV footages and carried out technical surveillance. The trail led to two hired Ertiga cars used in the crime, traced to an NGO operating under the name *Crime Bureau of Investigation* in Saidulajab, near Saket Metro Station.

Police raided the NGO’s office, arresting its secretary Papori Barua (30), from Assam, and associate Deepak (32), of Tughlakabad. They recovered Rs 1.25 crore, including Rs 1.08 crore and Rs 17.5 lakh. Police later arrested NGO director Ram Singh Meena (62). The gang involved multiple men, women; efforts continue to trace others.