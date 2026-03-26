Police bust cross-border arms smuggling module

new delhi: The Delhi Police on Wednesday said they have busted an arms smuggling module with links to Pakistan, Nepal and Bangladesh, and arrested 10 people.



A cache of sophisticated foreign-made weapons, including sub-machine guns and automatic pistols, along with 200 live cartridges, has been recovered from the accused, they said.

According to police, a total of 21 firearms were seized during the operation, comprising high-end automatic weapons and pistols sourced from multiple countries.

Among the recovered weapons are a Czech Republic-made sub-machine gun and a range of pistols of different international makes.

The seized arms include PX-5.7 pistols, which are generally used by special forces, Stoeger pistols manufactured in Turkey, PX-3 pistols from China, Shadow CZ pistols from the Czech Republic, as well as Beretta (Italy), Taurus (Brazil) and Walther (Germany)

pistols, officials said.

Preliminary investigation revealed that the module was part of a well-organised cross-border network involved in smuggling and supplying illegal arms to criminal elements in India, they said.

The accused were allegedly in touch with international handlers and suppliers operating from neighbouring countries, the police said. The syndicate used covert routes and intermediaries to transport weapons across borders and further distribute them to contacts in different parts of the country, they added.

The police said efforts are underway to trace the backward and forward linkages of the module and identify other associates involved in

the network. Further investigation is underway.