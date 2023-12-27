Police bust counterfeit mobile phone racket, arrest fraudster targeting tourists

New Delhi: A fraudster engaged in duping innocent people, particularly tourists, was arrested by the Delhi Police. The fraudster was selling counterfeit mobile phones with the branding of reputed mobile phone companies at inflated prices.



The police received the information about the incident through a written complaint registered at Kotwali Police Station.

The accused was identified as Sayyed Amaan Ali (22) resident of VIP Road, near Lal Mandir, Harsh Vihar, Delhi.

According to the Police, on Friday, the complainant, along with his friend, fell victim to the fraud after visiting the iconic Red Fort.

They visited a shop at Old Lajpat Rai Market to purchase a smartphone, where the shopkeeper, identified as Sayyed Amaan Ali, displayed an Apple iPhone.

After paying Rs 20,000, the complainant received a fake One Plus phone instead.

The shopkeeper not only refused to return the purchased mobile but also threatened the complainant. Promptly, the victim approached the Red Fort Police Post at Kotwali and reported the incident.

Subsequently, an FIR was registered under sections 420 (cheating), 506 (criminal intimidation), 120-B (criminal conspiracy), and 34 (common intention) of the Indian Penal Code.

A dedicated team of the Delhi Police swiftly took action and apprehended the suspect, Sayyed Amaan Ali, on the complainant’s identification.

Upon interrogation, Amaan Ali confessed to his involvement, revealing his modus operandi.

The accused admitted to showcasing genuine electronic articles initially and then substituting them with fake counterparts when customers were less vigilant.

Sayyed Amaan Ali’s shop yielded a significant recovery of 11 fake mobile phones from various premium brands.

The investigation is ongoing, with efforts to ascertain the involvement of other associates in this fraudulent scheme.