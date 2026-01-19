Police bust child trafficking racket, rescue three minors

NEW DELHI: Delhi Police have arrested three members of a family, including a woman, on charges of child trafficking and rescued three minors, among them a three-year-old girl who had been kidnapped from Kashmere Gate earlier this month.

Police said they received information about the kidnapping through a complaint registered at Kashmere Gate Police Station. The accused have been identified as Nazeema (52), her husband Anis alias Niras (52), and their son-in-law Shamshad Alam (26). All are residents of Janta Mazdoor Colony in Welcome, Seelampur, and natives of Kishanganj district in Bihar.

The kidnapped child was abducted on January 12 from the vicinity of her father’s shop on Minarwa Cinema Road, Kashmere Gate. Her father, Mujaffar Ali, reported that the girl went missing around 6.30 pm while he was at work. Given the gravity of the case, police immediately registered a kidnapping case and launched an extensive search operation.

Investigators analysed CCTV footage, which showed the child being lured away by a minor girl and taken towards Old Delhi Railway Station. There, she was allegedly handed over to other family members, who then disappeared into the crowd. With no immediate leads, nearly 100 police personnel were deployed, and footage from around 400 CCTV cameras was scanned across Old Delhi Railway Station and nearby locations, including Subzi Mandi, Shahdara and Sahibabad.

Police tracked the suspects after spotting them in an e-rickshaw and, following four days of surveillance, rescued the child on January 17 from Yamuna Bazar. The accused were allegedly planning to traffic her to Nepal. The girl has been reunited with her father, police said.