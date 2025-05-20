Police bust ₹2.4 crore NCERT piracy racket

NEW DELHI: Delhi Police have uncovered a Rs 2.4 crore counterfeit NCERT textbook racket, arresting a father-son duo and seizing over 1.6 lakh pirated books in coordinated raids across East Delhi. The operation followed a tip-off to the Special Staff, leading to searches at a shop on Mandoli Road and a premises in Kashmiri Colony.

The accused, Prashant Gupta (48) and Nishant Gupta (26), both of Savita Vihar and proprietors of “Anupam Sales,” were found with fake Class 12 textbooks bearing forged NCERT signatures. NCERT’s Assistant Production Officer verified the books were in breach of the Copyright Act, 1957.

Further interrogation revealed a supply chain linked to a unit in Hiranki, near Alipur. A raid at a rented location in Shiv Enclave uncovered another 1.6 lakh pirated volumes. Police impounded all materials. An FIR was filed at M.S. Park Police Station under the Copyright Act and IPC sections.