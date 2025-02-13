Police bust ₹1 cr Kalyan Jewellers heist, 3 held

NEW DELHI: Delhi Police have arrested three men for a high-profile burglary at Kalyan Jewellers, Lajpat Nagar. The accused—Soib alias Lalla (31), Sumit Soni (30), and Manik Kadam (42)—were caught with stolen jewellery worth around Rs 1 crore, including diamonds and gold. The burglary, on the night of January 28-29, followed an earlier failed attempt during a theft at Baby Hug showroom. CCTV footage and a traced motorcycle led police to Rapido rider Anil Kumar Gupta, who helped identify Soib. He was arrested in Rishikesh and confessed, revealing that Sumit, a goldsmith, had bought the loot for Rs 6.6 lakh.

The operation, led by SHO Nirbhya Kumar and ACP Dalip Singh, solved multiple linked crimes, as all three accused had prior records.