Police boost vigilance in Capital

New Delhi: Security was heightened across the national capital on Thursday with additional forces, including paramilitary personnel, being deployed at key installations.

The security beef-up comes amid an armed conflict between India and Pakistan. The Pakistani military last night tried to target Awantipura, Srinagar, Jammu, Pathankot, Amritsar, Kapurthala, Jalandhar, Ludhiana, Adampur, Bhatinda, Chandigarh, Nal, Phalodi, Uttarlai, and Bhuj. The attempts were foiled, and a Pakistani air defence system was destroyed in Lahore.

Police sources said special commissioners of all zones are holding meetings with the deputy commissioners of all 15 districts.

“All DCPs are actively monitoring law and order in their areas. They have already briefed their officers like ACPs and SHOs. DCPs are personally monitoring their area and Delhi Police is ready to deal with any kind of

situation,” said the source.

A police officer said that vigilance has been increased at malls, markets, metro stations, hotels, residential colonies, airports, and

other crowded places.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (East) Abhishek Dhania, in a statement, said, “As part of ongoing anti-terror measures, the police conducted a thorough security inspection at the Mayur Vihar Phase-1 Metro Station, a vital public installation. During the visit, CISF personnel were briefed, and a focused coordination

meeting was held.”

“The station is secured with 41 operational CCTV cameras monitoring every critical point. In each shift, 7 male and 2 female CISF personnel remain deployed to ensure robust, round-the-clock security. This will ensure the safety of the commuters,” he added.

Bomb Disposal Squads conducted anti-sabotage checks at malls, markets, and key locations across Delhi as part of heightened security measures. Police intensified vehicle checks at borders, held mock drills, and increased surveillance, including social media monitoring, to boost vigilance amid ongoing high alert across the city.