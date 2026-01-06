Police: Auto driver staged shooting to frame lenders

NEW DELHI: Delhi Police has solved a shooting case, uncovering that the injured man had allegedly fired at himself as part of a conspiracy to falsely implicate his lenders, an official said on Monday.

The police have arrested two men -- Prabhas Pandey (53), an auto-rickshaw driver, and his associate Ashish alias Chunnu (28) -- and recovered a country-made pistol along with a fired cartridge.

“Pandey had staged the incident to frame people who were demanding repayment of money and opposing his personal relationship,” Deputy Commissioner of Police (Northwest) Bhisham Singh said in a statement.

The officer said that the case came to light in the early hours of December 28 last year, when a PCR call was received at the Mukherjee Nagar police station around 2 am, reporting that a man had been shot on the Azadpur–Kingsway Camp stretch.

A police team rushed to the spot and found Pandey with a gunshot injury near his auto-rickshaw. He was immediately taken to BJRM Hospital and later referred to Safdarjung Hospital, where doctors operated on him and recovered a bullet from his body. After regaining consciousness, Pandey gave a statement claiming that three men -- identified as Dharam Singh, Sant Kumar and Tarun Mathur -- had allegedly demanded repayment of a loan with interest and on refusal, one of them fired at him before fleeing.

Based on his complaint, an FIR was registered and an investigation was launched.

