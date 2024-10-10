Police arrests two in attempted murder over road rage incident

NEW DELHI: The Delhi Police has arrested an individual and apprehended an individual for an attempted murder case with the flower delivery boys for honking horn.



The accused has been identified as Dev son of Rajesh resident of Kishangarh, New Delhi, and a 17-year-old juvenile resident of Shree Krishan Apartment, Kishangarh, New Delhi.

According to the police, the arrest followed an investigation into a stabbing incident on Akhada Road, where two men were attacked after an altercation over overtaking a vehicle.

The victims, Vikram and his cousin Ankit, both 18, sustained stab wounds and were admitted to

Safdarjung Hospital.

Vikram reported that the attack occurred when two unidentified men on a red scooty attacked them with knives following a brief road rage dispute.

Police quickly formed a dedicated team, led by Inspector Bishambar Dayal, to track down the suspects.

Investigators reviewed footage from around 70 CCTV cameras in the area and gathered intelligence to

identify the culprits.

Despite the poor quality of the initial footage, police were able to trace the suspects’ route and identify Dev and his juvenile accomplice.

Dev was arrested on October 8, and police recovered the knife and the scooty used in the crime.

He was also wanted in a previous attempted murder case filed in June. His juvenile accomplice has

also been apprehended.