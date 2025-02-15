Police arrests interstate criminal wanted for murders & robberies

NEW DELHI: The Cyber Cell of the Delhi Police’s Crime Branch has arrested a notorious interstate criminal involved in multiple heinous crimes across Delhi, Haryana, and Uttar Pradesh.

An anonymous source tipped the Cyber Cell of the Crime Branch about the criminal. The accused has been identified as Kishor alias Sethi alias Pandit (50), a resident of Ghaziabad Uttar Pradesh.

According to the police, the accused was wanted in at least ten cases, including murder, attempted murder, robbery, and violations of the Arms Act, and was apprehended in Jabalpur, Madhya Pradesh, following a prolonged surveillance operation. The accused Kishor had been evading law enforcement by frequently changing locations. Declared a proclaimed offender in multiple cases, including an Arms Act violation in Delhi, he had successfully avoided arrest for years. The Delhi Police, tracking his movements using advanced surveillance techniques, traced him to Madhya Pradesh, where he was captured.

The operation began after the Cyber Cell received intelligence about Kishor’s whereabouts on February 10.

Head Constable Anand Kumar confirmed that the accused had been declared a proclaimed offender in several cases. Among them, he was wanted in an Arms Act case under an FIR registered at the Jafrabad Police Station where the Karkardooma Court had declared him an absconder.

Additionally, he was declared an absconder under Section 82 CrPC in an FIR registered at the Welcome Police Station for robbery.

Further investigation revealed his deep involvement in organized crime, including murder cases in Uttar Pradesh, convictions for robbery and attempted murder, and offenses under the NDPS and Excise Acts. Kishor, a fugitive since the 1990s, was tracked to a Jabalpur tuition centre using advanced surveillance. Arrested while attempting to flee, he admitted links to organised crime,

armed robberies.