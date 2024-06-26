Police arrests fugitive in connection with 2020 attempted murder case

NEW DELHI: The Crime Branch of the Delhi Police have arrested an individual for an attempted murder case registered at the Bhajanpura Police Station.



An anonymous source tipped the Delhi Police’s Crime Branch about the criminal.

The accused was identified as Shahbaz alias Shadab (28), a resident of Subhash Vihar, Delhi.

According to the Police, the arrest followed a diligent operation by the Crime Branch. Acting on a tip-off received by Constable Anil Kumar, the team identified Shahbaz, who was wanted in a case under sections 307/34 of the Indian Penal Code.

Constable Kumar verified the information and assessed the profiles of individuals involved in similar crimes before launching the operation.

A special team of the Delhi Police’s Crime Branch was assembled and supervised by Inspector Lichhman and guided by Raj Kumar, Assistant Commissioner of Police, Eastern Range-I, Crime Branch.

Intelligence-led the team to conduct a raid near the Old Delhi Railway Station on the Kashmere Gate side, where Shahbaz was expected to meet an associate. On June 15, Shahbaz, a resident of Subhash Vihar, Delhi, was apprehended and his identity was confirmed.

During interrogation, Shahbaz revealed details of the 2020 incident. In October of that year, a dispute involving his brother, Salman, and Hemant Kumar escalated, leading Shahbaz to intervene with his brother-in-law, Nadeem.

Shahbaz fired at the opposing party and fled the scene. The incident was documented in FIR under sections 307/34 IPC and the Arms Act at Bhajanpura Police Station. Shahbaz had been on the run ever since.

Shahbaz is known for his criminal activities, having been involved in three prior cases. Legal proceedings under Section 41.1 of the CrPC have been initiated against him.