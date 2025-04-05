Police arrests four sharp shooters of Prince Teotia gang

NEW DELHI: The Delhi Police has arrested four sharp shooters of infamous gang Prince Teotia Gang for a gang war running in the area.

According to the police, the arrested individuals, all hardened criminals, were caught with a cache of firearms and a vehicle on BRT Road, Madangir, following a well-coordinated operation on the night of April 3-4.

The accused have been identified as Rakesh alias Raka, a listed “Bad Character” (BC) of PS Ambedkar Nagar; Hunny Rawat alias Badi; Rishu Prasad alias Monu; and Dilshad alias Golu. Police recovered three pistols with magazines containing six live cartridges, one country-made pistol with two live cartridges, and a car from their possession.

A case under an FIR dated April 4, under Section 25 of the Arms Act has been registered at the Ambedkar Nagar Police Station.

This arrest is a part of an ongoing drive initiated by the PHQ, Delhi, targeting gangsters and organised crime syndicates operating within

South District.

The operation was led by Inspector Girish Chandra, in charge of Special Staff, under the supervision of ACP Operations Abhinendera Jain.

A team of officers, acting on specific intelligence about the movement of gang members on BRT Road, laid a trap near DDA Flats, Madangir. Around 10 pm, a suspicious vehicle was intercepted, and all four occupants were arrested after a swift and strategic operation.

Interrogation revealed Rakesh, out on bail after an attempted murder conviction, planned revenge on

a rival gang.

He regrouped with associates Hunny Rawat, Rishu Prasad and Dilshad. All have serious criminal histories. Their arrest averted a violent clash in Ambedkar and Malviya Nagar. Police said the Special Staff team would be suitably rewarded

for their efforts.