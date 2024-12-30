Police arrests four in hostage robbery case

NOIDA: Noida police have solved a robbery at a businessman’s house in Sector-30, where the family was held hostage. Four suspects, identified as Anas (20), Shahnawaz (19), Sameer (22), and Mohd Ejaz (19), were arrested following a gunfight on Sunday.

The suspects confessed to stealing an e-rickshaw from an app-based delivery service to use

in the robbery.

One robber fled on the e-rickshaw while the others held the family captive. During a police pursuit, the robbers opened fire, and in the exchange, all four suspects were injured. Police recovered Rs 2.05 lakh, documents, passports, and other belongings.

The suspects admitted to previously snatching from pedestrians and committing house burglaries.

Police are also investigating the involvement of four security guards from the businessman’s residence.