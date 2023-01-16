Police arrests contractor in Greater Noida hit-and-run case

noida: With the arrest of a 45-year-old contractor, the Greater Noida police on Sunday claimed to have cracked the hit-and-run case in which three engineering students were left injured, one of whom continues to remain hospitalised. The contractor was returning from a party on New Year’s eve and allegedly in an inebriated state when the accident happened, a senior police official said, citing the confession of the accused.



Six police teams were formed which scanned over 100 CCTV footage, took the help of electronic surveillance and manual sources to trace the white-coloured Santro car and its driver involved in the January 31 incident, the official said.

Sweety Kumar (22), who hails from Bihar, and her two friends were walking on the road when they were hit by the Hyundai Santro car around 9 pm on December 31, police said. According to hospital officials, the woman’s friends Karsoni and Anganba suffered minor injuries and were discharged the next day while Sweety underwent brain surgery at a private hospital earlier this month.

She is stable now and able to talk, they said. “The three B.tech students were near the Alpha 2 bus stand and walking towards Delta sector when they were hit by the unidentified car.” Additional Deputy Commissioner of

Police (Greater Noida) Dinesh Kumar Singh said.

“They were rushed to a hospital and two of them were discharged the next day. Sweety continues to be in hospital,” he said. “From the information shared by Sweety’s friends, CCTV footage from nearby areas was scanned, while police teams also inquired about the Santro car from car mechanics in the region,” he said.

“A footage from Modern Public School showed three vehicles — an Audi, a Santro and a Baleno. The Baleno driver had helped the injured students reach the hospital,” Singh said.