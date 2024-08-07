Police arrests 14 people, seizes ₹2 crore in cash

NEW DELHI: Delhi Police has arrested fourteen individuals involved in a gambling racket and recovered 2 crores cash amount.



According to the Police, the operation, conducted at Paschim Vihar, New Delhi, led to the recovery of Rs 2,21,79,600 in cash, 18 mobile phones, 2 currency counting machines, and 2 gambling briefcases.

Acting on secret information, the team, led by Inspector Narender and under the supervision of ACP Narender Khatri and DCP Jimmy Chiram, DCP Outter District, swiftly obtained a search warrant under Section 5 of the Delhi Public Gambling Act.

Following the raid, an FIR was registered at Paschim Vihar West Police Station under sections 3, 4, 5, and 9 of the Delhi Gambling Act.

The arrested individuals include Ankit Bansal, Mukesh Kumar, Nadeem, and others. Ankit Goyal, alias Arjun Bansal, was identified as the main operator of the gambling ring, orchestrating illegal cricket betting activities from Miya Wali Nagar, Delhi. The operation revealed a well-organised racket, with significant cash and

advanced gambling equipment seized.