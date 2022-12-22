Police arrest two kidnappers from Southeast Delhi

New Delhi: Cops of Southeast Delhi recently arrested two kidnappers for abduction through the honey trap. The arrested persons, including a girl- have been identified as Iqrar Ali and Anuradha aka Priti Gupta.



Police confirmed on Wednesday that on December, 18 at about 6.50 in the evening, information regarding the abduction of a boy was received at Kalkaji police station. The police team immediately rushed to the spot where they saw two boys - Iqrar Ali and Javed and a girl - Preeti Gupta, Anuradha- stuck in the car. The police team immediately took them into their custody along with the car. On checking the car, cops seized one improvised country-made pistol, four live cartridges and one robbed mobile phone, which were abandoned by the accused persons in a hurry. Accordingly, a case under sections 365/392/397/120B IPC and 25/27 Arms Act was registered at Kalkaji police station on the complaint of victim Javed and an investigation was taken up.

During the interrogation of Priti Gupta, it was revealed that she was part of the conspiracy with the accused. She had sent a friendship request to the victim Javed to lay a honey trap at the insistence of the accused persons. They had information that the boy belonged to an affluent family and that they can extort a hefty amount from his family after abducting him.