Police arrest tarot card reader for rape, blackmail

New Delhi: The Delhi Police has arrested a 35-year-old tarot card reader in connection with a rape case within 24 hours of the complaint being filed.



The police received the information about the incident through a complaint registered at the Kapashera Police Station.

The arrested accused was identified as Sidhant Joshi (35) son of

Basant Ballabh Joshi resident of Rudrapur, Udhampur, Uttarakhand.

According to the Police, the arrest came in response to a complaint lodged at the Kapashera Police Station by a 31-year-old woman from Amrit Vihar, Delhi.

She accused Joshi of raping her under the pretense of marriage in 2023.

Furthermore, she alleged that Joshi took private photos and videos of her and threatened to release them on social media if she disclosed their relationship.

The case was registered under sections 376 (rape) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code.

A dedicated team of the Delhi Police was immediately constituted to investigate.