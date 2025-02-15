Police arrest snatching accused on the run for 15 yrs

NEW DELHI: A 40-year-old proclaimed offender, wanted in a 2010 snatching case, was arrested by the Delhi Police after 15 years on the run, an official said on Friday.

“The accused, Vishal alias Vicky, had been evading arrest since being declared a proclaimed offender by the court in 2010,” said Deputy Commissioner of Police (North)

Raja Banthia.

“Vishal had been constantly changing locations to avoid being caught.

“Our teams intensified efforts to nab him. On February 11, the team received a tip-off that Vishal would be near the BSES Office in Karkardooma. The team set up a trap and arrested him during the noon hours,” said the DCP.

The officer further stated that Vishal was involved in 18 criminal cases, including robbery, snatching, kidnapping, and violations of the Arms Act, registered against him across multiple

police stations in Delhi.