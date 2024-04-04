Police arrest seven for MTNL cable theft near Delhi’s Subhash Nagar

: On Sunday, the Delhi Police arrested seven individuals near PP Subhash Nagar in connection with the theft of MTNL cables, following information received through a complaint lodged at the Rajouri Garden Police Station.

According to the Police, the arrest stemmed from a complaint regarding the theft of MTNL cables near Guru Nanak Public School in Subhash Nagar, Delhi.

The diligent efforts of the Delhi police team, coupled with the cooperation of the local residents, led to the recovery of 300 feet of stolen MTNL cables. Additionally, a Champion tempo and an Ertiga car, both utilised in the commission of the crime, were seized.

The individuals taken into custody have been identified as Nihal, Md. Israil, Fazil Ilahi, Abdul Barik, Md. Sahid, Md. Firdosh, and Ranjit, hailing from various parts of Delhi and its outskirts.

The prompt response and thorough investigation by West Delhi’s Rajouri Garden police have been commended for their efficiency in addressing the theft and recovering the stolen property. A case under sections 379/411/34 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) has been registered at Rajouri Garden Police Station, marking a significant success in the fight against infrastructure-related thefts in the city.