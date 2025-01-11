Police arrest murder accused after 13 days on the run

NEW DELHI: The Delhi Police’s Crime Branch has arrested the primary accused in the murder case which occurred in Jahangir Puri on December 26, 2024.

An anonymous source tipped the Crime Branch of the Delhi Police about the criminal.

The deceased has been identified as Umesh alias Pota and the accused has been identified as Suraj alias Chikna (23), both residents of Jahangirpuri, Delhi.

According to the police, acting on a crucial tip-off from Head Constable Pawan Kumar, the arrest marks a significant milestone in solving the case an FIR registered at Jahangirpuri Police Station.

The accused, who had been evading capture for 13 days, was apprehended near Mukarba Chowk. A mobile phone was recovered from him during the operation.

The murder took place on December 26, 2024, when a PCR call reported a dead body near G-Block, Jahangirpuri. The victim, identified as Umesh alias Pota, had suffered multiple stab wounds.

CCTV footage and eyewitness accounts revealed that Umesh was involved in a confrontation with Suraj, Ritik alias Babu, and

a juvenile accomplice.

During the altercation, the accused group attacked Umesh, stabbing him multiple times and leaving him fatally injured.

Following these findings, an FIR was registered under sections 103(1), 109(1), and 3(5) BNS of the Indian Penal Code, and an investigation was launched. Given the severity of the crime, multiple teams were deployed under the supervision of ACP Narender Beniwal.

One of these teams, led by Inspector Pukhraj Singh and comprising officers SI Niranjan Singh, SI Sitaram, HC Pawan Kumar, and others, worked tirelessly to track the suspects.

HC Pawan Kumar played a pivotal role, leveraging both technical expertise and field intelligence to locate the accused.

On January 8, the Crime Branch apprehended Suraj near Mukarba Chowk after a tip-off. Suraj confessed to murdering Umesh, along with Ritik and a juvenile, following an argument. He stabbed Umesh multiple times. Suraj, a 7th-grade dropout with alcohol addiction, is under investigation for further details.