Police arrest mastermind behind inter-state ATM theft gang

New Delhi: The Special Cell of the Delhi Police has arrested a kingpin of the gang implicated in multiple ATM thefts across Delhi NCR and other states.



The police received the information about the leader through an anonymous source at the Special Cell of the Delhi Police.

The arrested accused was identified as Niyamat alias Ghoda (29) son of Mohd Khan resident of Raipuri, Nuh, Haryana.

According to the Police, the arrest has brought to light the extensive operations of a Mewat-based gang specializing in ATM break-ins.

Led by the team of the Special Cell of the Delhi Police, the operation saw the capture of Ghoda in the Moti Bagh area of New Delhi.

The arrest occurred after a tense exchange of fire around 11:30 PM on Tuesday.

The accused Ghoda was reportedly scouting the area for his next target, an official said.

The police team recovered a semi-automatic pistol of .32 bore, one live cartridge, an empty cartridge, and a Hyundai Creta car used in the commission of crimes.

The gang, known for its sophisticated methods, targeted unguarded ATMs in secluded and poorly lit areas.

They conducted detailed reconnaissance, blackened CCTV cameras to evade detection, and used gas cutters to breach the cash machines.

Their operations involved the use of stolen vehicles with fake number plates for quick getaways. Ghoda’s arrest has led to the resolution of two recent ATM thefts in Gujarat and Maharashtra. On February 20, the gang stole Rs 3,52,000 from an ATM in Bharuch, Gujarat. Following this, on February 22, they extracted Rs 26,00,000 from another machine in Rupam Nagar, Nandurbar, Maharashtra. These incidents led to the registration of FIRs in the respective states.

A habitual offender, Ghoda has been implicated in approximately seven criminal cases, including ATM thefts and highway robberies across Haryana, Gujarat, and Maharashtra.

His criminal background underscores the interstate nature of the gang’s operations, posing a significant challenge to law enforcement agencies.

The successful operation by the Delhi Police’s Special Cell highlights their commitment to curbing the menace of interstate crime.

With Ghoda’s arrest, the police have not only solved multiple cases of ATM theft but have also made significant progress in dismantling the network of Mewat-based criminals specialising in such offenses.