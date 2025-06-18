Police arrest man in ₹50L ‘digital arrest’ fraud case

NOIDA: Police have arrested a man for allegedly duping another of Rs 50 lakh through a fraudulent “digital arrest” scheme, officials said on Tuesday. The accused, Sumit, posed as a Telecom Department official and threatened the victim with money laundering charges, coercing him into transferring the sum across various bank accounts.

The complaint was lodged on May 26, and Sumit was arrested on Tuesday, according to Additional DCP (Cyber Crime) Manisha Singh.

During interrogation, he admitted to opening multiple bank accounts to receive the defrauded funds.

Investigators recovered Rs 4 lakh from one private bank and Rs 14 lakh from a

Bank of Baroda account.