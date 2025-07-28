Police arrest man for brutal murder in Narela

New Delhi: A 50-year-old man has been arrested for the brutal murder of a 23-year-old following a verbal altercation and physical scuffle in Outer North Delhi’s Narela area, police said.

The victim, identified as Ballu alias Bablu (23), son of Jagdish from Dikki, Kotwali (Uttar Pradesh), was found unconscious with severe head injuries in an open field near the Delhi–Sonipat railway line in Bhorgarh on July 12. He was declared brought dead at SRHC Hospital.

The accused, Sadaguru alias Gopal alias Kallu alias Badka Murmu, son of Diku from Domriya, Gudda (Jharkhand), a vagabond, was arrested on July 26. The murder weapon—a sharp-edged iron rod—along with the victim’s wallet and the accused’s clothes worn during the crime have been recovered.

With no CCTV or eyewitnesses at the scene, investigators faced a major challenge. However, a team led by Inspector Sudhir Rathi and supervised by ACP Rakesh Kumar and DCP Hareshwar tracked the accused using informers and CCTV footage from nearby locations.

During interrogation, Sadaguru confessed to attacking the victim in a fit of rage over an old dispute.

He struck Ballu multiple times on the back of the head, causing fatal injuries.

Claiming to be an incarnation of God on a mission to “cleanse the earth,” the accused survives on discarded waste. He has prior convictions, including two kidnapping cases and a theft, and served 15 months in Tihar Jail for abducting a 12-year-old girl.

Further investigation is underway.